Ed Zitron's Where's Your Ed At
Mark Zuckerberg is not Steve Jobs. Harry McCracken, a technology editor at FastCompany, made the most hackneyed defense of the metaverse yet - the…
The content farmers - myself included - are continuing to milk the month-old future forum study around remote work habits, and this time they’re talking…
Last year I wrote about the “teacher, you didn’t give us any homework!” hysteria around the prospect that people may be doing two jobs while working…
To be clear, my headline is not calling for anyone’s actual death. I am not threatening anyone, nor am I encouraging any physical harm to come to anyone…
Several more waves of COVID and extended office closures later, companies have realized that they can’t tell the “remote work will destroy us!” story…
On reading Amelia Horgan’s scathing review of Charlie Warzel and Anne Helen Petersen’s “Out Of Office,” a point she made struck me: This is a cheery…
When I wrote my piece earlier this week about Web3 and Alexis Ohanian’s quest to turn gaming into a job, I got into a few spirited discussions about why…
Microsoft acquired gaming company Activision Blizzard for $70bn, with the New York Times claiming the following in a now-edited paragraph: There are two…
Play-to-earn games are the new way evil people have found to enrich themselves via other people’s labor. In short, you pay into a system that allows you…
When I was in high school, I was not good at French. If someone suggested I was the worst person to study French at the school, I would not have argued…
In Clotaire Rapaille’s The Culture Code, he states that the American mindset is one that looks for something that “just works.” They are less concerned…
New York City Mayor Eric Adams has declared that he “needs his city open”: "We must get open. Let me tell you why," Adams said. "That accountant from a…
