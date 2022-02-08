Ed Zitron's Where's Your Ed At
Mark Zuckerberg Is A Liar, And He's Lying To You About The Metaverse
Mark Zuckerberg is not Steve Jobs. Harry McCracken, a technology editor at FastCompany, made the most hackneyed defense of the metaverse yet - the…
Ed Z
Feb 8
27
Share this post
Workers Want To Do Their Work, Bosses Want "Flexible Hours"
The content farmers - myself included - are continuing to milk the month-old future forum study around remote work habits, and this time they’re talking…
Ed Z
Feb 3
12
Share this post
The Hypocrisy Of The Two-Job Panic
Last year I wrote about the “teacher, you didn’t give us any homework!” hysteria around the prospect that people may be doing two jobs while working…
Ed Z
Feb 2
14
Share this post
Death To "Office Jerks"
To be clear, my headline is not calling for anyone’s actual death. I am not threatening anyone, nor am I encouraging any physical harm to come to anyone…
Ed Z
Feb 1
16
Share this post
Remote and Hybrid Work Could Unravel Corporate America
Several more waves of COVID and extended office closures later, companies have realized that they can’t tell the “remote work will destroy us!” story…
Ed Z
Jan 26
24
Share this post
The Flexibility Divide
On reading Amelia Horgan’s scathing review of Charlie Warzel and Anne Helen Petersen’s “Out Of Office,” a point she made struck me: This is a cheery…
Ed Z
Jan 25
10
The Flexibility Divide
Crypto, Web3, And The Big Nothing
When I wrote my piece earlier this week about Web3 and Alexis Ohanian’s quest to turn gaming into a job, I got into a few spirited discussions about why…
Ed Z
Jan 21
3
Share this post
Gaming Doesn't Prove The Metaverse Is Here
Microsoft acquired gaming company Activision Blizzard for $70bn, with the New York Times claiming the following in a now-edited paragraph: There are two…
Ed Z
Jan 18
2
Share this post
On The Value Of Time
Play-to-earn games are the new way evil people have found to enrich themselves via other people’s labor. In short, you pay into a system that allows you…
Ed Z
Jan 17
6
On The Value Of Time
What Actually Makes People Successful
When I was in high school, I was not good at French. If someone suggested I was the worst person to study French at the school, I would not have argued…
Ed Z
Jan 14
14
Share this post
Nobody Cares About Decentralization - They Just Want To Get Rich
In Clotaire Rapaille’s The Culture Code, he states that the American mindset is one that looks for something that “just works.” They are less concerned…
Ed Z
Jan 11
20
Share this post
We Are Never Going "Back To Normal"
New York City Mayor Eric Adams has declared that he “needs his city open”: "We must get open. Let me tell you why," Adams said. "That accountant from a…
Ed Z
Jan 10
23
Share this post
