Hello, I am Ed.

I run EZPR, a tech PR firm. I’ve written for Deadspin, The Next Web and many other places. I post a lot on Twitter about far too many things. I know what updog is.

This newsletter will be there to dig into certain things I can’t quite turn into a blog, and don’t have space for in a tweet. This will include making broader comments on things I’ve written, commentary on the news of the day that’s relevant to me (PR blunders, Peloton, things that I believe I have the authority to talk about regardless of whether I actually do), or just being plain ole silly.

Anyway, subscribe or don’t, it’s free.