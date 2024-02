Hello!

If you’re reading this, you’ve visited ez.substack.com, the old domain of “Where’s Your Ed At,” my newsletter.

If you subscribe here, you will not receive my newsletter. Please visit wheresyoured.at and subscribe there to receive the newsletter.

Due to the fact that Substack won’t outright ban the nazis (see this post for more), Where’s Your Ed At has permanently moved to Ghost, at wheresyoured.at.

See you over there!